June 24, 1925 - January 27, 2021
Georgetown, KY - Armund H. Jaeckel, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the home of his devoted daughter and caregiver, Lynn, in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born on June 24, 1925 to Henry and Mabel (Tietz) Jaeckel in Lebanon, WI.
On April 30, 1950 Armund married his sweetheart, Valera (Christian) at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon, WI and they were blessed with 63 years together, 7 children, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Besides being a devoted husband, father and grandfather, Armund loved to be outdoors, gardening, traveling and fixing or "tinkering" with things. He enjoyed telling stories about his youth, work, and travels.
He is survived by his children, Dale, Alan (Joan), Lynn (Tom) Gundrum, Anne Brown, Lee, Don; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Valera; daughter, Kim; granddaughter, Mindi Jaeckel; daughter-in-law, Laura Jaeckel, and son-in-law, Albert Brown; his parents; brother, Nordin and sister, Margaret Duffy.
A celebration of Armund's life will take place at a later date.