Watertown, WI - Bernard "Benny" J. VonRueden, 89, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his home in Watertown, Wisconsin.
Funeral Services were held on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman, with Father Will Arnold officiating. Military Honors by the American Legion, Local #189 took place, following the service. Burial will be at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Watertown, at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials if desired may be directed to St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Bernard "Benny" John VonRueden was born on June 20, 1932, in Mayville, WI, the son of Bernard and Julia (nee Firkus) VonRueden. He was a 1952 graduate of Oconomowoc High School. Benny joined the Army and served from 1953 to 1955. On September 12, 1964, he married Vivian Seibel in Richwood, WI. They raised their children on their dairy farm, and Benny displayed the values of hard work on the farm and through his work as a custodian for the school district.
Over the years, Benny was involved with the Clyman Lions Club, Plattdeutscher Verein. His interests included reading history, working on the farm, traveling internationally with Vivian and being able to spend time with family.
He is survived by his children: Bruce (Brenda R.) VonRueden, Brenda (Scott) Wilcox, Brian (Brenda L.) VonRueden and Daniel VonRueden; grandchildren, Kayla Wilcox, Laura Wilcox, Adam Wilcox and Noah VonRueden, siblings: John VonRueden, Richard (Judy) VonRueden, Larry VonRueden, Mary Ann VonRueden, as well as nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Benny was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Michael VonRueden.
