Sandra L. (Rayewske) Zubke

Neosho, WI - Sandra L. Zubke (nee Rayewske) took the hand of Jesus who led her to her eternal home on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the age of 77, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 25, 1943 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of Edward E. and Leona M. (nee Schieble) Rayewske. She married Wayne Zubke on October 19th, 1963 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hartford, WI. Wayne, the love of her life, preceded her in death on October 17th, 2010. Sandy stayed home to raise their children. Later on, she worked at Honey Acres in Ashippun as well as Lake Terrace in Oconomowoc.
Sandy is survived by her daughters Kim (Kris) Roeseler of Watertown, WI and Trina (Todd) Steinbach of Wamego, KS; son, Travis (Amanda) Zubke of Lexington, NC; sixteen grandchildren, Aaron (Jaime), Isaac, Ethan (Lauren), Luke, Malachi, and Hannah Roeseler; Jerica, Ariana, Alexa, Isaiah, Josiah, Elijah, and Kendra Steinbach; Kiley (Kyle) Duncan, McKenna (Zack) Hutchinson and Leah Zubke; two great granddaughters, Elle and Ada Roeseler; sisters-in-law, Judy and Jean Zubke; and brother-in-law, Howard (Pat) Zubke. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband and best friend, Wayne; brother, Ken Rayeske; sister-in-law, Diane Rayeske; brothers-in-law, Lester and Donald Zubke.
To honor Sandy's wishes, a private committal service was held for her immediate family. Inurnment in Hustisford Cemetery, Hustisford, Wisconsin. Contributions in memory of Sandy are appreciated to a charity of one's choice.
Well done, good and faithful servant!
