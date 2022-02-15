November 26, 1935 - February 9, 2022
Watertown, WI - Wayne A. Engel, 86, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Park Ridge in Watertown.
Wayne Arthur Engel was born on November 26, 1935 in Watertown, the son of Arthur Rudolph Carl and Mabel Emma Mathilda (nee Draeger) Engel. Wayne lived at 208 Elm Street his entire life before marriage. From 1968 until his death, he lived at 418 N. Church Street. He was a 1953 graduate of Watertown High School. Wayne joined the Army National Guard, Co C, 3d BG, 127th Inf, 32d INF DIV (Red Arrow) when he was 17 years old and was called to active duty for the "Berlin Crisis" from October 1961 - August 1962 at Ft. Lewis, Washington. He attained the rank of Staff Sgt E6. He was a member of American Legion Post #189. After graduation, he worked at Brandt Automatic Cashier Co. until 1965 as a Tool and Die Maker in the Tool Room. He then worked briefly at Seaman Andwall in Ixonia and at Hevi-Duty in Watertown, and then at Baso until 1974. Finally he worked from 1974 until his retirement in November of 1997 at Brandt, now De La Rue.
On June 27, 1964 he was united in marriage to Shirley Jane Beske at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown by A.S. Christiansen.
Wayne was a member of the Watertown Moravian Church where he served as an usher, diener, Board of Elders, and Board of Trustees. He was an active volunteer at the Watertown St. Vincent de Paul store. Wayne was a hunter and trapper in his younger years. Later in life, he was a keen antique collector. His great love was collecting Red Wing Pottery as well as other stoneware. He helped many people appraise their special items prior to sales or just for their personal information.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Engel; daughters, Shari Jean (Todd David) Poehlman of DePere, Shelly Jone Engel of DePere, and Sharon Joanne (Jeremy Ryan) Johnson of Oneida; grandchildren, Aaron Stuart Poehlman, Moriah Arabel (fiancé Alex Quist) Poehlman, Simeon Joel Poehlman, Noelle Eliana Poehlman, and Esther Jeannette Poehlman; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father in 1975 and his mother in 1981.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Watertown Moravian Church with Rev. Kurt Liebenow and Rev. Jane Gehler officiating. Burial with Graveside Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post #189 will take place at Watertown Moravian Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Honor Flight, Watertown Humane Society, or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.