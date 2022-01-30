Raymond "Ray" Uttech

June 23, 1921 - January 26, 2022
Watertown, WI - Raymond "Ray" E. Uttech, 100, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
Raymond Edward Uttech was born on June 23, 1921 in Lebanon, the son of Paul F. and Mabel (nee Wittchow) Uttech. On August 26, 1944 he was united in marriage to Irene B. Marg at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia. Before he and Irene were married, Ray worked on his grandfather's farm and did that for almost six years. After that, he and Irene built their first home. Ray dug up the hole and laid up the blocks and cut up all the lumber. They drew up the plans, and Ray did the wiring and the plumbing. Irene was right there helping.
Ray worked a few different jobs, including at a welding auto repair shop, a tire and supply store, and did radio, television and appliance repair, before becoming an engineer at Karma in Watertown. There he had numerous inventions and patents for his work in the food vending division. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. After Ray retired they spent their time traveling all around the United States in a motor home, visiting Florida, Arizona, Texas and Tennessee, and spending time with their family. He had a hobby of building miniature farm equipment. Ray and Irene have been at Heritage Homes together for the past two years.
Ray is survived by his wife of 77 years, Irene Uttech of Watertown; five children, Dennis (Kathryn) Uttech, Merrikay (Roger Rolands) Knight, Allan (Susen) Uttech, Sharon (Dean) Bleecker, and Lori (Robert) Dathan, all of Watertown; 18 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Krohn of Hartford and Eileen Gentz of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Frances Uttech of Hustisford; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Floyd Uttech, Melvin (Beulah) Uttech, and Elmer Uttech; grandson, Brad Allan Uttech; and brothers-in-law, Donald Gentz and Ewald Krohn.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Anthony Schultz and Rev. Mark Gartner officiating. Burial will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The family requests Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Luke's Lutheran Church and School in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.