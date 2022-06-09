October 3, 1942 - June 8, 2022
Larrabee, WI - George C. Borchardt, Sr. age 79 of the Town of Larrabee, Waupaca County passed away following a courageous battle with stage 4 cancer surrounded by family at his home under the care of ThedaCare at Home Hospice Wednesday morning June 8, 2022.
George Carl Borchardt was born on October 3, 1942 in Watertown as the son of the late Clarence and Helen (Schultz) Borchardt. He graduated from Zion Lutheran Grade School in Clyman and attended Watertown High School. George served his country in the Army National Guard and was called to duty during the Milwaukee Riots in the 1960s. He was united in marriage to Jean Ann Schliewe on July 10, 1965 and the couple operated a dairy farm where they raised their 6 children. George and Jean enjoyed bowling, traveling, fishing, polka dancing, and attending country western shows. George was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and also Turner Hall in Watertown. His wife Jean preceded him in death on December 8, 2004. George retired from farming in 1984, then he worked at Alta Genetics in Watertown. A job he enjoyed and eventually retired from in 2005. George then met Jane (Weideman) Wisnefske and moved to his current residence with her near Clintonville. The couple were united in marriage on April 30, 2006 and spent many wonderful years together. George was a current member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville where he served as an usher. While in Clintonville George enjoyed working at Graceland Cemetery and was a member of the Clintonville Flower & Garden Club as well as the Fox Valley 2 Cylinder Tractor Club. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who had a knack for making friends anywhere he went.
Survivors include: His Wife: Jane Borchardt. Children: Pam Evans, George (Brenda Zoellick) Borchardt, Jr., Bill (Jean) Borchardt, Mike (Amie) Borchardt, and John (Monica) Borchardt. Jane's Sons: Wade (Katie) Wisnefske and Wyatt Wisnefske. A Son-in-law: Ernie Witte. Grandchildren: Jimmy, Wes, Jake, Cody, Alicia, Elijah, Emily, Amber, Vince, Nick, McKenna, Kaija, Breanna, Salina, Morgan, Preston, Olivia, Edon, Summer, and Autumn. 7 Great-Grandchildren. Sisters: Margie (Casey) Schmitt & Susan (Richard) Doman. A Brother: James (Tena) Borchardt. Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law: Karen (Robert) Bakke, Robert James (Janice) Weideman, Rita (William) Mueller, Richard Weideman, Robin (Julia) Weideman, Lois (Larry) Lawrence, Lana (Jeff) Fitzmaurice, and Ronald Weideman. Also numerous other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jean, a daughter Diane Witte, a son-in-law Robert Evans, a sister Bev (Howard) Mallow, and by his in-laws Robert & Helen Weideman.
George's funeral service will be held Monday June 13, 2022 at 11am at St. Martin Lutheran Church, 100 S. Clinton Ave, Clintonville, WI 54929 with Rev. Jason Zobel officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10am until the time of service. Military honors will be conducted outside of the church following the service by members of the Clintonville American Legion Post #63, VFW Post #664, American Legion Auxiliary #63, and D.A.V. Chapter #53. Interment will take place at the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, 557 Juneau St, Watertown, WI 53094 around 3pm Monday with Rev. James Werner officiating. Fellowship and a meal will follow at St. Mark's Parish, 615 Jones St, Watertown, WI 53094, from 4:30pm - 6:30pm. George's family would like to thank Kristine & Kristy from ThedaCare at Home Hospice as well as Dr. Cronkright and the entire staff for the wonderful care provided. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established by George's family. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting his family. The funeral service will be streamed live on the funeral home's Facebook page. Condolences can be sent through their website www.eberhardtstevenson.com