Douglas D. "Doug" Beckett

May 31, 1952 - May 11, 2021
Watertown, WI - Douglas "Doug" D. Beckett, 68, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Rainbow Hospice Impatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church or UW Carbone Cancer Center. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Douglas "Doug" Dale Beckett was born May 31, 1952 in Madison, son of Dale Robert Arthur Beckett and Sylvia M. (nee Hart) Beckett. He attended Waterloo High School before joining the National Guard. Doug married the former Beth Peterson on November 10, 1973 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Doug began his career at Perry Printing in Waterloo. He went on to work for Hustisford Grade School as a custodian for 12 years. Doug later worked in the Watertown School District for 23 years, retiring in 2014 as head custodian at Watertown High School. In his younger years, Doug was an avid bowler. He enjoyed doing yard work and cheering on his Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and helped on their picnic committees. Most of all, Doug loved spending time with his family.
Doug is survived by his wife, Beth Beckett; daughters, Stephanie (Adam) Goede, Lynsy (Andy) Thyes; grandchildren, Sam, Joel, Alexis, Micah, and Carson; stepmother, Irene Beckett; half-brother, Brad (Debbie) Beckett; stepbrother, Larry (Diane) Finkler; siblings-in-law, Nancy (Erv) Wiedenhoeft, Richard (Kate) Peterson, Susan (Skip) Jackson, and Jeanne Beckett; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis Beckett; brother, Randy in infancy.