October 21, 1939 - December 10, 2020
Jefferson, WI - Calvin E. "Kelly" Strohbeen, 81 of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center of Johnson Creek.
Kelly was born on October 21, 1939 in Amery, WI, the son of Emil and Dorothy (Wabesha) Strohbeen. He graduated from high school and moved to the Jefferson area soon after. He began a long career at Waukesha Engine, where he worked as an assembler. On November 18, 1967 he married Mary Topel at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Johnson Creek. The couple had 3 children and enjoyed 52 years or marriage until her death in 2019. Kelly had many interests and dedicated his time to many causes. He was on the board of directors for the Waukesha Historical Society, a founding member of the Johnson Creek Snowmobilers Club, and very active at his church. He was a man who cared deeply for his family and worked hard to provide the best for his wife and daughter. Kelly was a good man and he will be missed.
Kelly is survived by: his children Brenda Strohbeen of Jefferson, Ricky Strohbeen of West Bend, and Curt Strohbeen of West Bend; grandchildren Charity and Quinn; sister Barbara Donath of Amery; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and his brother Jerry.
Memorials can be made to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church roof fund or Sunday school. Kelly served as Superintendent of the Sunday School for many years.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 with Rev. Dale Vlasknik of St John's Ev. Lutheran of Johnson Creek presiding. Kelly will laid to rest at Union Cemetery following the funeral.
