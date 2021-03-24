Dennis James Holmes

February 20, 1955 - March 23, 2021
Watertown, WI - DENNIS J. HOLMES age 66 of Farmington passed away at his home on March 22, 2021.
He was born on February 20, 1955 in Milwaukee to the late Frank Todd and Mary Ann Holmes.
Dennis married Paula Probst on September 17, 1983. Together they had two sons; Kristopher (Jessica) Holmes and Kyler Todd Holmes. (deceased) .Dennis had one granddaughter, Kynsli Kyler Holmes.
Dennis is also survived by sister Diane Holmes and her daughters Kristi and Kari and their families, sister in law Ann Holmes. In laws, Eugene and Jean Probst, Karol (Gary) Huenerberg, Donald (Renee) Probst, Dennis (Staci) Probst, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Kyler Holmes and brother Michael Holmes.
Dennis graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1973 and was employed at Tyson in Jefferson for 36 years.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.