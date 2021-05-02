July 30, 1947 - April 28, 2021
Iuka, MS - Shirley Ann Sterwald Barber, 73, of Iuka, MS passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She enjoyed gardening, yard work, cooking, shopping, and music. Shirley was a skilled painter and took pride in her work. She was of the Methodist faith and was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Her greatest blessing in life was her faith and her family, and she enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them. She is survived by her husband, Tom Barber; her sons, Rob Hutchings (Leah) and Dr. David Hutchings (Tammy); her step daughters, Brina Stiefelmayer and Debbie Schultz; and her grandchildren, Shelby Hutchings, Alaina Hutchings, Molly Hutchings, Jackson Hutchings, Audrey Hutchings, and Preston Hutchings. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Sadie Griep Sterwald; her brothers, Russell Sterwald and Wallace Sterwald; and two grandchildren, Robbie Hutchings and Drew Hutchings. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for 11am until 12 Noon on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka, MS. Services are scheduled for 12 Noon, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Bro. James Rich. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shelby Hutchings, John Morris, Jackson Hutchings, David Hutchings, and Rob Hutchings. Honorary pallbearers will be Shirley's grandchildren. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.