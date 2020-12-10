Marlene L. (Grimm) Vielbaum

July 28, 1945 - December 9, 2020
Neosho, WI - Marlene L. Vielbaum (nee Grimm), age 75 of Neosho, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Hartford. Marlene was born in Hustisford, WI on July 28, 1945 to Herman and Margaret (nee Werth) Grimm. She married John C. Vielbaum on January 28, 1967 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Neosho, WI. Marlene was a member of the Ladies Aide at St. Paul's for many years, she enjoyed baking, cooking and doing word search puzzles. Most of all Marlene loved spending time with her family especially with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband John, children, Tim Vielbaum of Hartford, Melissa (Paul) Whelan of Neosho, Mark (Lynn) Vielbaum of Hartford and Melinda (Mike) Barry of Hartford; grandchildren, Steven, Angela, Emily, Nathan, Joanne (Tim), Leiland and Amanda; 3 great-grandchildren, Tiyson, Aspen and Melrose. Her sisters Darlene Griep and Margaret "Tootie" Johann. Marlene is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Fritz (Delores) Werth and brothers-in-law Dick Griep and Jerry Johann and other family and friends.
Funeral services for Marlene will be celebrated, Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (132 E. School Street, Neosho, WI 53059) with Joshua Kesting officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday from 12:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Neosho, WI.
The family would like to thank Pastor Kesting for his kindness and compassion during this difficult time.