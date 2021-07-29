Robert D. "Butch" Wheeler

March 22, 1936 - July 28, 2021
Watertown, WI - Robert D. Wheeler (Butch), 85, of Watertown, and formerly of Portage passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Robert was born on March 22, 1936 in Portage, WI, the son of Donald and Charlotte (Schult) Wheeler. Bob served our Country in the US Marine Corp from 1956-1959; "Semper Fi". He married the love of his life Barbara (Maass) on December 5, 1959, and the couple enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Before moving to Watertown he was a police officer in Portage. Bob enjoyed collecting things, gardening, and was an amazing story teller. Before retiring Bob was the owner of the Watertown Moving and Storage Company.
Robert is survived by: his wife Barbara, his children Donald Wheeler and Daniel (Melissa) Wheeler. Also his grandchildren, Benjamin (Kayla) Wheeler, Nicholas (Shelby) Wheeler, Conor Wheeler, Nicholas Daniel Wheeler, Amanda (Christopher) Rueth, Mitchell (Kelly) Wheeler, and Christopher Wheeler; his 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Ronald (Christine) Wheeler and their son Andrew, a sister-in-law Carol (Alex) Swanson and his brother-in-law Glen Cutsforth. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, children David Golliher Wheeler and Lisa A. Wheeler, and sisters Ruth Ann Cutsforth and Rachel Fay.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Good Shepard Lutheran Church with Rev. David Groth presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at The Welsh Cemetery.
Memorials in Bob's honor to Good Shepard Lutheran Church of Watertown and the Wounded Warriors Project or a charity of one's choice.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.