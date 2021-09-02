Isola Tryphena Millett

April 27, 1932 - September 1, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Isola 'Sola' Tryphena (nee Haag) Millett, 89, of Oconomowoc, went to her Eternal Home on September 1, 2021, passing peacefully at Shorehaven with family at her side.
Isola was born on April 27, 1932, in the Town of Farmington, Jefferson County, Wisconsin to Lottie (Potter) and Gilbert Haag. The youngest of her family, Isola moved with her parents, 2 sisters and 3 brothers from the family farm where she was born (and loved the animals) to Jefferson when she was 6 years old.
Being a "people person" from the beginning, Isola was thoroughly interested and engaged in life, communicating with, and learning from individuals and groups from diverse cultures, places, backgrounds and walks of life. She enjoyed school and participated in choir, band, theatre arts, debate and was the 1950 Jefferson yearbook editor. Throughout her lifetime, Isola loved reading. While still in school, she was the Jefferson Library Assistant. She also provided childcare and household assistance to a prominent Jefferson family.
In 1950, Isola received the Senior Class DAR Good Citizenship Award. Focused on knowledge and excellence in education, Isola became Valedictorian of her graduating class. As a result of her Civil Service test score, which was given as the final exam for her high school secretarial classes, Isola accepted a prestigious secretarial position with Dr. Hans Reese in the Neuropsychiatry Department of Madison's University Hospital.
In 1951, Isola was blessed to meet the love of her life, Clarence Millett (a single parent) and his 2 precious children, Ken and Diane. Isola and Clarence married in 1952 at St John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson. They later joined St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, where they resided, and where their family grew to include daughters Rita and Roxanne.
In love, cooperation and partnership with her husband, Isola created a remarkable home, not only for her family, but also for many relatives, friends, and their extended families. Those seeking to feel safe, be heard, accepted, respected, understood, nurtured, encouraged, believed in, or inspired by, somehow found their way, and showed up at the Millett home.
"Do Re Mi Fa, SOLA, that's me!" she'd exclaim to clarify her unusual name. Sola always seemed to have cookies in the cookie jar and plenty of 'real' food and ice cream choices on hand, along with spontaneous fun to accompany the never-ending projects-to-be-done/accomplished lists (written on large pieces of cardboard that came with Clarence's dry-cleaned dress shirts). In time, the Millett home was the perfect setting for grandchildren and great-grandchildren visits too. Grandma/Nana Sola was so happy with and uniquely proud of each one and truly cherished being with them!
After moving to their Lac La Belle home in 1964, Sola orchestrated countless picnics, events, and celebrations, including their 'famous' Annual January Full Moon Skating Party. Year after year, Sola welcomed family and friends alike who 'just dropped in' for swimming, sailing, or embarking on a LaBelle Historical Tour Ride on Sola's(!) pontoon boat. And sometimes people really 'just came by' for an extra, guaranteed 'Sola/Mom' hug!
Other enjoyments of Sola's, shared with family and special friends, included birdwatching, flower and vegetable gardening, tending purple raspberry bushes and assorted fruit trees, baking and cooking, Scrabble, sewing, quilt-making, and working at a fabric store. She was a member of the Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital (OMH) Auxiliary, volunteered helping patients, as well as in their "Gift Box" shop. She was a docent for the Oconomowoc Historical Society Museum (with Clarence). Isola especially enjoyed the people and multifaceted responsibilities of her decades of summer work with the Jefferson County Fair, alongside her sister, Gen, the official Fair Secretary.
Isola also devoted decades of her unique organizational skills and leadership talents, blending work and volunteer roles. She was St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Secretary, and she participated in choir and Ladies Guild. In the early 60's, Isola served as a contact woman for the Medical Mission of Africa. In 1964, Sola attended the first convention of the newly formed Lutheran Women's Missionary Society (LWMS), dedicated herself to supporting and developing their mission projects, served in various capacities, including National LWMS 3rd President (1973-1977), and in 2019 was recognized for more than 50 years of service and having attended 50+ National LWMS conventions.
During those same decades, Sola volunteered at Shorehaven, Lutheran Homes of Oconomowoc (LHO), was an active corporate board member and served on their Board of Directors (2010-2016). In 2018, Isola was designated special Shorehaven Emeritus status.
Since 2009, Sola called the Shorehaven Campus home, shining her light and serving as an advocate and ambassador to many within her community.
Isola, 'Sola', Mom, Grandma, Nana Sola is and will be greatly and deeply missed!
Isola is survived by her children, Kenneth (Janis) Millett of Santa Barbara, CA; Diane Lewis of Pasadena, CA; Rita Millett (Robert) Mikel of Boerne, TX; Roxanne (Ron) Steinmann of Lafayette, CO. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rebecca Millett (Kevin Kobel), (great-grandchildren Christopher and Hannah Millett Kobel), Adia Millett, David (Desiree Yee) Millett and Natasha and Ian Steinmann, numerous step-grandchildren and great step-grandchildren.
Isola is also survived by her sister-in-law Betty Haag, daughter-in-law Susan (Michael) Auglis, many nieces, nephews and their families as well as so many friends.
Additionally, Isola is survived by her St. Matthew's family, her LWMS family and her Shorehaven family.
In addition to her parents, parents-in-law and her beloved husband Clarence, Isola is preceded in death by her siblings and spouses Roy (Charlotte) Haag, Darwin (Lee) Haag, Adolph Haag, Genevieve (Leon) Zimdars, Kathryn Louise 'Katie' (Howard) Roberts as well as sisters-in law and brothers-in-law Lucille (Edgar) Rohloff, Dean (Mary Anne) Millett, Mae (Kenneth) Miller, June (Stanley) Spencer, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Sunday, September 5th at Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 6th at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 818 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, with visitation at 10 am until time of service. Final rest will follow at Summit Cemetery.
The family asks that you please bring and wear a mask.
Memorials, if desired, to St. Matthew's, WELS Missions, Shorehaven or charity of one's choice will be appreciated.