Eldoris J (Behling) Punzel

July 29, 1930 - December 20, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Eldoris J. Punzel, 90, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Brook Gardens with family by her side.
She was born on July 29, 1930 in the town of Lake Mills, the daughter of the late Arnold and Leona (Albrecht) Behling.
She was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1948.
On June 12, 1948, Eldoris married Leslie Punzel at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Deerfield. He died on September 18, 1999.
She had been employed by Hamlin, Inc. for over 20 years.
She was a member of Abiding Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cottage Grove.
Survivors include her children, Myron (Naomi) Punzel, Karen (Dennis) Kulow, Terry (Patricia) Punzel, all of Lake Mills, Charlene (Troy) Hinstorff of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren, Amy (Eric) Stiers, Melissa (Paul) Greene, Jeff (Chauntel) Kulow, Stacey (Bryan Morris) Kulow, Whitney (Adam) Wagner, Cory (Erica Groom) Punzel, Cody Punzel, Luke Punzel, Kyle (Jackie) Hinstorff, Brooke (Aaron) Voight, and Jae (Madison) Hinstorff.
Eight great grandchildren, Alexis and Brody Kulow, Blaze, Axel, and Sarah Punzel, Akasha Anderson, Kaleb and Aubrey Knudson; other relatives and many friends.
Also preceded in death by her brother, LaVerne Behling; and two sisters, Alice Scheel and Frances Engelke.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Abiding Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cottage Grove.
To attend by livestream please visit https://abidingshepherdwi.online.church/
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Care or Abiding Shepherd Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice and Brook Gardens for their care and comfort of their mom.