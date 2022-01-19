Richard E. "Dick" Riddle

August 19, 1934 - January 12, 2022
Whitewater, WI - Richard (Dick) E. Riddle, age 87, of Whitewater, WI was a caring Husband, Father, Grand Father, Great Grand Father, Uncle and Friend. Dick was a passionate photographer and always had a camera in hand and sometimes around his neck as well. Dick passed away peacefully on January 12, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Johnson Creek WI. Dick was born on August 19, 1934, the son of Ludia J. (Gholson) Riddle and Earl Riddle, in Bloomfield, Indiana where he loved growing up and would return to visit his lifelong friends as often as possible.
Dick graduated from Bloomfield Indiana High School in 1952 and that is where his passion for basketball began playing as #22 on the Bloomfield High School Basketball team after High School, he began a forty-year newspaper career in advertising, sales, and management positions at daily and weekly newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
He was married to Carole L. John of Schofield, Wisconsin, they had two daughters, Vicki, and Nicki. On February 1, 1969, Dick married Jane Nehring Burdick of Watertown Wisconsin in Crystal Lake, IL, and the couple made their first home in Chicago. Dick and Jane returned to Wisconsin soon after, where they were residents of Eagle for thirty years that home became the setting for many wonderful memories when the home outgrew their needs and the yard became too big to care for, they moved to an Oconomowoc condo for many years. Dick's final residence was at Fairhaven Senior Services where he loved his new apartment and made many new friends.
After retirement in 1992, Dick served on the Board of Directors of Friends of Old-World Wisconsin and later accepted a staff position at the living history outdoor museum where he coordinated school and adult tours and developed advertising promotions for local, regional, and national media. He was a former member of the Lions Club of Eagle and enjoyed watching college basketball, especially Indiana University, and loved all Wisconsin sports teams, The Wisconsin Badgers, The Milwaukee Brewers and The Green Bay Packers. After retiring from Old World, Dick and Jane enjoyed many winters in Ormond Beach Florida and were thankful to the Miles family to allow them this opportunity. Dick also enjoyed bicycling and spending more time with his family and friends.
Memories of Dick and all the wonderful stories he told will be forever cherished and kept alive by his adoring family; Vicki (Charles) Johnson of Sycamore, IL, and Nicki (Gene) Sturchio of Maryville, TN; five grandchildren: Garet Ramos of Phoenix, AZ; Suzanne (Brad) Cessna of Maple Park, IL; Kenna (Alexander) Simpkins and Savanna Broyles of Maryville, TN, Candace (Brandon) Reynolds of DeKalb, IL. Seven great grandchildren: Blair Ramos (Hannah, Blair's mother), Nora Jane and Reverie Claire Bradley, Axel Baine and Asher Simpkins (due any minute), Bonnie Louise, and Landon Michael Cessna, brother-in-law Ken (Sandy) Nehring, niece Sally (Don) Pope of Whitewater, WI; nephew Dr. Scott Nehring, great niece Dr. Emilee Nehring (Carl), great nephew Brett Nehring (Liz) of Woodburn, Oregon, great nieces Abby Nehring and Kenley Pope of Whitewater, Wisconsin.
Dick was predeceased in death by his parents, brother Joe Riddle, wife Jane Riddle,
stepdaughter Nancy J. Burdick, sister-in-law Jan Nehring, and nephew Dan Nehring.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater Wisconsin and Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek Wisconsin.
Dick has requested to be cremated his ashes will be interned at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown, Wisconsin. Due to the Covid 19 virus there will be no funeral at this time.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.