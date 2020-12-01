December 20, 1919 - November 24, 2020
Watertown, WI - Lorraine A. Hady was born December 20, 1919 and passed away November 24th, 2020 at Maple Lake Assisted Living in Paw Paw, Michigan. Lorraine was born in Watertown, Wisconsin the daughter of Herman and Loretta (Scobie) Neubauer. She married Thomas J. Hady on October 11, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 19, 2010. Lorraine was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. She graduated from Watertown High School and Spencerian Business College in Milwaukee, WI. She worked as Office Manager for Hady Electric.
She is survived by her children, son Donald (Barbara) Hady of Sun Prairie, WI; daughter Kathleen (Mark) Meyers of Paw Paw, MI; grandchildren Emily Hady of Lola, WI; Elizabeth (Harold) Welhouse of Howards Grove, WI; Melissa (fiancé Nicholas Hartley) Meyers of Milwaukee, WI and Patrick Meyers of Kalamazoo, MI. Lorraine had one great grandchild, Harry Welhouse of Howards Grove, WI. She is survived by many other nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Gladys Timple and her brothers: Harvey, Victor and Lester Neubauer.
Due to COVID-19, and Lorraine's wish and her family's desire to keep friends and relatives safe—there will be a brief graveside service for the immediate family at the Lutheran Cemetery, N557 Juneau Street, Watertown, WI 53098. Visitation at the graveside will begin at 12:30 pm and will be followed by the burial service at 1 pm on Monday, December 7th.
As a courtesy for anyone who does not wish to attend in person due to travel or COVID-19 concerns, the service will be live streamed on Facebook at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Facebook site.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 South 4th Street, Watertown, WI 53094 or
Eleanor's Pantry (local food bank), PO Box 64, Paw Paw, MI 49079.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.