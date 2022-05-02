Charles J. "Chuck" Phelps

Watertown, WI - Charles "Chuck" J. Phelps, 70, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Hafemeister Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. A visitation will be held at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Burial, with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 189 will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to Ma, Paws & Me Pet Rescue. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Charles James Phelps was born April 25, 1952, in Park River, ND, son of Charles "Bert" and Dorothy (nee Byzewski) Phelps. He graduated from Park River High School in 1970. Chuck went on to serve in the United States Army. After serving, he worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 31 years, retiring as a maintenance foreman. Chuck married the former Linda Hart on December 26, 2000, in Las Vegas. He loved spending time with friends & family, known for being a renowned storyteller. He was devoted to Pet Rescue, working with the Watertown Humane Society and was a founding member of Ma, Paws & Me Pet Rescue. One of his greatest gifts was being an engineer at heart. His ability to solve problems was legendary and his workshop was a testament to that very thing. Having every tool imaginable, he'd spend hours tinkering on projects to satisfy "our" humble problems to the most multifaceted obstacles.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Linda Phelps of Watertown; children affectionately known as his "basketball team and cheerleader", Bradley (Angie) Swatfager of Edina, MN; Allen (Katrina) Phelps of Sharon, ND; Jen (Todd Crawley) Blossom of Johnson Creek; Brad (Jean) Phelps of Elwood, IL; Chris (Heather) Phelps of Underwood, ND; Cory (Carmen) Phelps of Page, ND; grandchildren, Ava and Jake Swatfager, Rhett, Lorenze, Nicholas, Ella, Madeline, Cole, Dale Miranda, Romie, Carter, Caleb, Kylee, Cynthia, and Keith Phelps; great-grandchildren, Atz and Kenzie; sisters, Veronica (Dale) Stark of Weslaco, TX; Kathy Nomeland of Grand Forks, ND; dogs, Benji and Tammy; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Brevik; brother, Robert "Bob" Phelps.