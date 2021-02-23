June 12, 1937 - February 21, 2021
Hustisford, WI - Donald R. Zubke, age 83 of Hustisford passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Donnie was born on June 12, 1937 to the late Walter & Hilda (Duehring) Zubke. He married Jean Morgan September 6th, 1958. They were married for 62 years.
Throughout the years, Donnie was always on the go. After a traumatic car accident in his mid-20s put him in a coma for a month, he showed his strength by making a near full recovery and continuing to do great things. He spent many years working his landscaping business, Don's Landscaping, by day and Mayville Metal at night. He had BIG dreams and motivations in life (and drove fast to get there) to provide for his wife and children. Gardening, landscaping, football pools, family vacations and card games were some of his favorite things. As life slowed him down he spent his time watching birds and game show network.
Don's ambition and go-getter attitude will be incredibly missed. His quick wit and sarcasm will provide years of laughter and memories among his family members. He will never be forgotten.
Don is survived by his wife, Jean, and 4 children; Randy (Susan) Zubke of Crowley, TX, Cheryl (Bob) Knueppel of Hustisford, Lisa Zubke of Hustisford, Terri Zubke of Hartford; his grandchildren, Tara (Kris) Marquardt, Tiffany (Jeff) Bottoni, Dustin Zubke (Tirah Hartung), Brandon (Alejandria) Zubke, Kayla Knueppel (Jestin Boden), Jordan (Keegan) Murphy, Xander Tatarian; great grandchildren, Brayden, Drake, Bryson, Brock, Nolan, Lucy, Willow; and his brother, Howard (Pat) Zubke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Lester and Wayne.
A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family with a cemetery service at a later date. Inurnment in Hustisford Cemetery.
Memorials can be directed to the American Heart Association.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com