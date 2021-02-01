Raymond L. ""Ray"" Laszkiewicz

February 28, 1927 - December 30, 2020
Lebanon, WI - Raymond "Ray" Leo Laszkiewicz, 93, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in Mapleton with Father Aaron Laskiewicz officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the mass. Burial will take place at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery in Milwaukee. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Raymond "Ray" Leo Laszkiewicz was born February 28, 1927 in Milwaukee, son of Leo and Elizabeth Laszkiewicz. He graduated Pulaski High School in 1945, before joining the United States Army. Ray married Valeria "Val" on June 17, 1950 at St. Helen Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Ray worked for Milwaukee Road / Soo Line Railroad for over 41 years, retiring in 1985 as Shop Superintendent. Ray was an avid Packer fan, enjoyed fantasy football and loved spending time with family.
Ray is survived by his wife of 70 years, Val Laszkiewicz; children, Sue Szulczewski, Nancy (Rick) Lucas, Joyce (Jeff) Schuelke, and Joe (Denise) Laszkiewicz; grandchildren, Steven (Amanda) Szulczewski, Laura (Joseph) Monty, Mindy (John) Powell, Kyle Schuelke, Paul Schuelke, Erik Schuelke, Danny Laszkiewicz, Holly Laszkiewicz, Tommy (April) Laszkiewicz, Bailee Ramon, Jakob Ramon, Chris (Carrie) Lucas; and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul (Kathy) Laszkiewicz, Louis (Audrey) Laszkiewicz, David Laszkiewicz, and Carol (Al) Reinhardt; his best bud, Rusty; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Rose (Frank) Golob, Len (Arlene) Laskiewicz, and Terry Laskiewicz; nephew, Robby Laszkiewicz.
The family would like to thank the staff at Watertown Regional Medical Center and Rainbow Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Ray.