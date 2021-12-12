Judith L. Peters

Milwaukee, WI - Judith "Judy" L. Peters, 74, of Milwaukee, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at her home.
Judith Lynn Peters was born on February 17, 1947, in Oconomowoc, the daughter of George and Edyth (nee Badtke) Peters. She was a 1965 graduate of Oconomowoc High School. She had been employed as a financial manager at the United Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee. She later worked for the Bradley Foundation in Milwaukee, retiring in 2011. She loved animals and volunteering at the Humane Society. She enjoyed trips to the casino with her mom and loved spending time with her nephews.
Judy is survived by her mother, Edyth Peters; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Peters Albanese; nephews, William Peters and Daniel Peters; friends, Mike Hanrahan and Connie Badke; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Craig Peters.
Burial will take place at Delafield Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to your local humane society. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
