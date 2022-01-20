Watertown, WI - Robert W. Griep, 78, of Watertown passed away on January 20, 2022 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Bob was born on July 18, 1943 in Wisconsin, the son of Walter and Alice (Pawelski) Griep. He married the love of his life Joan Birk on March 18, 1989 in Watertown and the couple enjoyed 32 years of marriage. Bob was a carpenter and a member of The Carpenters Union until he retired in 2006 and moved to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Bob was a sports fan whether he was watching football or being an avid golfer. He loved to travel and also enjoyed watching different shows at the theatre especially in Branson. Most of all Bob loved spending time with his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife Joan, daughters Ashley and Dana, his step-children Carla, Nancee, Robert and Susan. 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother Roger (Judy) Griep and sister Pamela (Pat) Theder. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Glenview Memorial Park in Ixonia at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Griep as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.