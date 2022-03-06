Jerome N. Firkus

Johnson Creek, WI - Jerome Nicholos Firkus passed away March 3, 2022 after a long battle with emphysema. He went the way he wanted. In his recliner, watching his birds.
Jerome came into this world as a Christmas baby in 1942, the son of Onufrey and Julia Firkus. He married the love of his life, Judy of 55 years. The Judiette to his Jeromeo. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. In his free time he enjoyed bird watching, fishing, and gardening. Above all he enjoyed sending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters Kathy (Adolfo), and Amy. Grandchildren: Brandon (Amanda), Mayra, Arianna, Natalie (Alex), Dylon, Angie (Cody), and great-grandchild, Oliver, his little buffalo. He is also survived by a number of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other loving family members, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Herman, Darlene, Pete, Jane, and sister-in-law Marion.
A memorial Service will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 4:00pm until the time of service.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Firkus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.