July 22, 1941 - January 10, 2022
Watertown, WI - On January 10, Floyd William Stevens went Home to be with his Savior. A New Englander for most of his life, Floyd moved to Watertown, WI, nine years ago. Floyd was born in Bridgeport, CT on July 22, 1941 to George and Verna Stevens. He leaves two siblings - Dolly Stevens of Athens, VT and Ronald (Nancy) Stevens of Palm Coast, FL. Also surviving him are his sister-in-law and her husband, Barbara and Larry Nicolai of Scituate, MA and several nieces and nephews. When he was seven years old, Floyd's family moved to Athens, VT, where he attended a one room schoolhouse through grade 8, after which he graduated from Vermont Academy. He attended Barrington Bible College, in Barrington, RI, for two years, which is where he met the gal who would become his wife. Dorothea (Dora) Stirling and he married in June of 1964 and have spent the last 57+ years totally in love. The Lord blessed them with three wonderful children: Mark (Erma) Stevens of Watertown, WI, David (Lauren) Stevens of Townsend, MA, and Pamela (Mark) Chowanec of Watertown, WI. He was the proud grandfather of Caleb, David, Laura, Chad, Drew, Dylan, Noah, Colton, Hunter, Leah and Riley and the great grandfather of Lylah, Oliver, Everett, Sawyer, Clayton and Leilani. Leilani was born on his 80th birthday last July.
For 46 years, Floyd lived in Pepperell, MA, from where he conducted his business, "Floyd W Stevens, Diversified Jobs". Many barns, homes and businesses in that area are a testament of his construction, craftsmanship and remodeling. He was known for his integrity, honesty and tremendous gifts of help. Several former customers and employees are still among his friends. Floyd loved his Lord and strove to work for His honor and glory.
He was a "wannabe meteorologist" and to the very end was interested in weather and nature. He also owned and operated a sawmill. He would cut down trees, mostly free of charge, mill and dry the lumber to use in construction and sell any firewood.
He loved people and for that reason, along with his wife, he was a church door greeter at Baptist churches in MA and NH for many, many years. He also served as Youth Leader, Sunday School Superintendent, Board of Trustees member, Finance Committee member, usher and Boys Brigade Leader.
We, his family and friends do not grieve for him. As a teenager he made his peace with God by accepting Him as his own personal Savior. So we KNOW for sure where Floyd is today, rejoicing in his Home and free from disabling physical handicaps which have plagued him for the last several years. We grieve for ourselves who have lost a precious husband, a Dad, Grampie, Sibling, other relative and friend.
A service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Watertown, WI, to honor Floyd's life on January 14, 2022 at 11 o'clock (service livestreamed at www.cbcs.org). Pastor Bob Loggans, officiating. Visiting to precede starting at 9:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in his memory to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.