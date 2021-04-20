William R. Margelofsky

June 25, 1941 - April 18, 2021
Hustisford, WI - William "Bill" Roger Margelofsky, age 79 of Hustisford, passed away at home on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Bill was born in Hartford on June 25, 1941, the son of Robert and Gladys (Cramlet) Margelofsky. Stationed in Germany, he proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1959 until 1963. On September 11, 1965, he was united in marriage to his wife, JoAnn Schuster in Woodland. He worked as a welder for John Deere Horicon Works for 38 years, retiring in April of 2001. Bill enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with his son Troy, brother Dave, nephew Rory, and brother-in-law Chuck, particularly fishing on Lake Michigan on his boat, "Willy Won."
After retirement, Bill and JoAnn built a home in the Chequamegon National Forest near Lac du Flambeau, where he enjoyed hunting the forest and shot his first bear in 2008. He spent his summers there working part-time for the town of Lac de Flambeau, mowing and brushing the town's roadsides, extremely happy to have a John Deere tractor with a cab and air conditioning. While living in that area, he was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Boulder Junction, serving as an usher and trustee. In 2017, Bill and JoAnn moved back to Hustisford. He served as a deacon and usher at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon, where he had been a member for many years.
Bill is survived by his wife, JoAnn Margelofsky of Hustisford; son, Troy (Sandie) Brick-Margelofsky of Dodgeville; brothers, Robert (Nancy) Margelofsky of Watertown, David (Sandy) Margelofsky of Hustisford, and DuWayne (Sandy) Margelofsky of Juneau; brother-in-law, Chuck Knueppel of Horicon; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene Knueppel; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Bill will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 505 North Palmatory St., Horicon, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jonathan Szczesny officiating. Inurnment will take place at Woodland Cemetery with military honors. The church asks those in attendance to wear a mask if possible.
If desired, memorials in Bill's name may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.