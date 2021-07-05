Carole Ruth (Mundt) Wolfgram

July 4, 1945 - July 1, 2021
Watertown, WI - Carole R. Wolfgram, 75, Watertown, formerly of Lake Mills, died on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
She was born on July 4, 1945 at the family farm on Mud Lake Road in the township of Lake Mills, the daughter of Albert and Ruth (Masche) Mundt.
In 1963 she graduated from the Lake Mills High School.
She had been employed at American Family Insurance in Madison and then at Greenwoods State Bank for 41 years retiring in 2006.
Always available to help with childcare for nieces; Denise Mundt, Nichole (Mundt) Holman, Carrie (Spiegelhoff) Levake and Kelli (Spiegelhoff) Strese. Also, her nephews DuWayne Mundt, Brian Mundt, Rodney Mundt Jr. and Ryan Mundt, including their children as well for many years.
In recent years she found great reward volunteering with Rainbow Hospice. This was truly realized when she became a patient for four months at Golden Living in Watertown for healing and rehab. It is so very important to be there for people and show you care.
Carole was an active member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church, serving on various committees, a term on the Board of Elders, two terms on the Board of Trustees, a member of the Kim Sielert Circle, was instructed in the Stevens Ministry program, office help, messengers mailing, funeral luncheons, and the prayer chain.
Carole made many friends with her brothers and sisters in Christ and shared the joy of working together for the Lord. Carole was a member of the local federated Tyranena Ladies Circle, holding leadership positions for many years.
Carole was a Brewer, Packer, and Badger fan of which she enjoyed attending many Brewers games with family, especially with grandnephews Weston and Carson Strese.
Carole always put family first and valued her friendships, keeping them close to her heart at all times.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Ruth Mundt, her long-time friend and significant other Jimmie Mitchell, and her brother Gerald Mundt.
Carole is survived by siblings Roger (Judy) Mundt, Rodney (Lee) Mundt, and Thomas (Deborah) Mundt, sister-in-law Marge Mundt; nieces and nephews Carrie (Jeff) Levake, Kelli (Brad) Strese, Rodney Jr. (Nikki) Mundt, Ryan (Karen) Mundt, Nicole (Nathan) Holman, Denise Mundt, DuWayne Mundt, Brian Mundt; other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Lake Mills Moravian Church, 301 College Street in Lake Mills on Saturday July 17th, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Friends may call at the church at 10 a.m. until the time of services.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Lake Mills Moravian Church.