Watertown, WI - Roy C. Eisfeldt Jr., Watertown, passed away Friday morning, October 22, 2021, at Watertown Regional Medical Center. Roy went home to Heaven at the age of 78.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial, with military graveside rites conducted by American Legion Post 189, will be at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Roy Charles Eisfeldt Jr. was born at home in Watertown, WI on September 26, 1943, son of Roy Sr. and Ruby (née Ramey) Eisfeldt. He was a lifetime resident of Watertown. Roy enlisted in the Army in 1963. He served his time for 27 years in the United States Army, Army Reserves and National Guard. During that time, he served in the Vietnam War.
On May 15, 1987, Roy married Mary Jacobs. They were blessed with 34 years of marriage. Roy was a dedicated UPS driver for over 36 years. He retired in 2001 with 20 years of safe driving.
Roy was a very selfless person. He was always there to help his family when needed. Roy put everyone's needs before his own and loved with his whole heart. After retirement Roy loved watching old movies, keeping up with worldly news, and coming up with ridiculous jokes.
Roy is survived by his wife, Mary Eisfeldt; son, Todd Eisfeldt and his children, Hallie Elijah and Willow; daughter, Sarah (Dave) Bernard and their children, Hunter and Aleta; Tyler Eisfeldt and his son, Otto; step-son, Eric Henschler; step-daughter, Heidi (Tim) Buchta and their children, Carter, Eli, Avery, Logan, and Morgan; step-daughter, Pam Hensler and her children, Jason Garity and Katelyn (Cody) Merk; step-son, Dave (Cathy) Hensler and their children, Kelsey and Mitchell; brother, Philip (Florence) Eisfeldt; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Barb Kaliebe; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, August "Fritz" Eisfeldt.
