Waterloo, WI - Ruth E. Yerges, 88, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Lake Mills Rehab.
Ruth was born on March 14, 1933 in Marshall, the daughter of Oscar and Emma Behling. She married the love of her life Henry Yerges on June 30, 1951 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Deerfield, and the couple enjoyed 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2001. Ruth was a long time member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She loved traveling and had the opportunity to visit 46 states. In her free time she enjoyed cross stitching, flowers and gardening, card club, and fishing. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Ruth is survived by her children: Sue Larkins, Nancy Yerges, David (Mary) Yerges, Gary (Jackie) Yerges, Penny Yerges, and Lori (Bobby) Burrow. 12 grandchildren: Scott; Adam; Craig; Chad; Caitlyn; Matt; Elizabeth; Nicholas; Sarah; Dustin; Lindsay; and Danny. 18 great-grandchildren and her sister Bonnie Sauer. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Evelyn and Carolyn, and her grandson Timmy.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Yerges as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.