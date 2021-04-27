January 1, 1943 - April 26, 2021
Watertown, WI - David F. Kubly, 78, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Jefferson Memory Care.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Burial with graveside military rites conducted by American Legion Post #189 will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
David Felix Kubly was born on January 1, 1943 in Watertown, the son of Felix and Doris (nee Wurtzler) Kubly. He served in the United States Army from 1964 - 1967, serving a year in Korea. While stationed at Edgewood Arsenal, MD, he met the love of his life (Josie), who was in the Women's Army Corp. On June 3, 1967, he was united in marriage to Josephine "Josie" Steigerwalt at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He had been employed at Motor Transport for 12 years as a truck driver and then moved on to working at Wis-Pak in Watertown until his retirement. He also drove school bus for Watertown Unified School District for many years. David was a member of American Legion Post #189 for 55 years. He enjoyed working on his yard and tending to flowers. He played saxophone in the city band as well as played the bass drum for parades. He also played saxophone in the Myron Moldenhauer Orchestra. He enjoyed collecting die-cast models and wood models of Caterpillar Construction Equipment as well as various other models. He also enjoyed spending time fishing, working around the house, fixing cars, watching car races, taking photos of family, friends, and nature, maintaining family graves and putting up antennas. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his wife, Josie Kubly of Watertown; children, James Kubly of Watertown, Patti (Bill) Miara of Menomonie, and Karen Kubly of Belington, West Virginia; grandchildren, Andrea (fiancé Andrew Vang) Miara, Mitchell Miara, Vincent Miara and Dominick Kubly Robinson; brother, Russell Kubly of Madison; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly Burbank; and brother, Daniel Kubly.