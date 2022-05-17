Cheryl A. Place May 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 14, 2022Oconomowoc, WI - Cheryl passed away May 14, 2022 at the age of 63. Beloved sister of Kim (Phil) Swikert. Dear niece of Marian Reeves. Further survived by other family and friends.Cheryl had loved multiple cats throughout her life, especially little kitties. She enjoyed the Brewers, Badgers, Packers and Bucks.In lieu of flowers memorials to HAWS 701 Northview Rd. Waukesha, WI 53188 in Cheryl's name appreciated.Visitation will be held Friday May 20, 2022 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home 121 S. Cross St. Oconomowoc from 11 am until time of service at 12 pm noon. Interment will follow at LaBelle Cemetery.Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home 121 S. Cross St. Oconomowoc 262-567-4459 www.schmidtandbartelt.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you