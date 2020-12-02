Darlene E. (Schaefer) Duehring

November 1, 1924 - December 1, 2020
Watertown, WI - Darlene E. Duehring, 96, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Highland House in Watertown.
Darlene Emelia Schaefer was born on November 1, 1924 in Neosho, the daughter of Frank and Paulina (nee Orhmundt) Schaefer. On June 18, 1946, she was united in marriage to Harvey A. Duehring at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ashippun. Harvey preceded her in death on June 17, 1997. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown where she served on the ladies aid. She also was a member of American Legion Post #189. She volunteered at Bethesda Thrift Shop in Watertown and Twice is Nice in Jefferson.
Darlene is survived by her daughters, Jeanne (Richard) Marcks of Watertown and Jane (Daniel) Dama of Oconomowoc; grandchildren, Amanda (Dave) Delaney, Joseph (Stacy) Dama, and Jason Dama; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Dama, Hunter Dama, Kylie Delaney, Seamus Delaney, Gradee Delaney; special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; sister, Viola Pagenkopf; and brothers, Ben, John, Marvin, and William Schaefer.
A private graveside service will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia with Rev. Anthony Schultz of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Rainbow Hospice, or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.