Jay A. Uttech

Watertown, WI - Jay Allen Uttech, 58, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his home.
Jay Allen Uttech was born on December 22, 1963 in Watertown, the son of Lois (Braunschweig) Bartz and Harold Albert Uttech. He was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. Jay loved visiting with his dad by his brother Mark's house in Waterloo, watching his brothers Steve and John bowl, taking special trips to Arizona by his brother Scott, along with spending time at River Bend with his mom and stepdad. He always enjoyed family get togethers, especially the food! Jay also enjoyed traveling, especially to Wisconsin Dells with Able Trek Tours. He was an avid rummage sale goer who enjoyed a good bargain and secondhand stores, you could always see Jay walking around town. Jay also enjoyed collecting Arizona memorabilia.
Jay is survived by his mother and step-father, Lois and Charles Bartz; siblings, Scott (Melanie) Uttech and John (Lori) Uttech; sister-in-law Debbie Uttech: step-siblings, Tim Bartz, Gil (Barb) Bartz, and Crystal Maas; special friends, Bill Lamp, Patrick Ebert, Christine Ernst, along with others from Riverview Commons and Human Services of Jefferson County; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, and brothers, Steve and Mark Uttech.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
