Gene Korth

February 11, 2021
Iron Ridge, WI - Gene "Geno" Korth, 66, of Iron Ridge passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
Gene was born the son of Fred and Gertrude (Hagert) Korth on January 5, 1955 in Milwaukee. He was married to Diane L. Koepsell on July 13, 1985 at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. Gene retired from Associate Engineering in Hustisford.
Gene was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Browns Corner. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. He was a member of the Sinissippi Trail Hawks Snowmobile Club and the Horicon Marsh Snowmobile Club. Gene also enjoyed camping at Castle Rock County Park in Adams, WI.
Gene is survived by his wife Diane of Iron Ridge; sisters: Carrie (Glenn) Bartsch and Jackie (Pat) Finn; sister-in-law Phyllis Ewert; brothers-in-law: Larry (Lois) Koepsell and Melvin Hundt; nieces and nephews: John (Melissa) Gutierrez, Jenny Hoff, Sean (Alegandra) Finn, Christopher (Becky) Finn, Sarah (Eric) Mora, Shannon (Peter) Mural, Cheryl (Dennis) Bergmann, Linda (David) Miller, Brenda (Ryan) Nehls, Karen (Todd) Rosenthal, Daryl (Debbie) Hundt, Terry (Dawn) Hundt, Julie (Bill) Luehring, Rhonda Hundt, Janet (Jamie) Boehlke, and Jeff Bartsch; great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law; brother-in-law Lester Ewert; sister-in-law Louine Hundt, and nephew Chip Bartsch.
A private celebration of life will take place on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. Rev. Jonathan Szczesny will officiate.
Memorials may be directed to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Browns Corner, St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon, or family choice.
Gene's family would like to thank Marquart Hospice of Watertown, Pastors Szczesny and Seehafer, and also many special neighbors and friends for their care and support.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.