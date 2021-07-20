June 18, 1930 - July 16, 2021
Clyman, WI - Aaron R. Klink, Sr., 91, of Clyman, died on Friday, July 16, 2021, with family and loved ones always with him during his final days.
Aaron was born to Vincent Paul and Isabel Katherine (Schultz) Klink on June 18, 1930, in Juneau. He grew up in the Juneau area, as his parents managed the Dodge County Hospital from 1938-66.
He graduated from Juneau High School with the Class of 1948. He also attended Wayland Academy college preparatory school in Beaver Dam.
He proudly served in the U.S. Marines from 1950-55, aboard the USS Princeton aircraft carrier (CVA-37) during the Korean War.
Aaron and Shirley Mae (Torke) Klink married at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman on June 19, 1965, after they first met at "The Blew Inn." It was rumored he went there to see the beautiful new waitress, and they remained together until his death.
He graduated with a teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. His first teaching position was with the Tripoli School District in Lincoln and Oneida counties. He moved back south during the 1960s, teaching high school biology at Oak Creek High School in Milwaukee County for almost 30 years before retiring in the early 1990s.
Many of his summers were spent Up North in Sawyer County, at the cabin on Blueberry Lake. It was there he relaxed, fished, swam, drank beer and participated in countless unforgettable moments with his family.
In fall, he was often found in front of the television when the Green Bay Packers were playing. His shouts of "Go! Go! Go!" could be heard through the house whenever the Packers were headed for the end zone.
Later in autumn, his attention always turned to deer hunting. He would leave in November for "the deer hunting shack" near Pittsville and stayed in the blind from sunup to sundown to get his buck.
When school let out for the summer each year, the trailer was packed, covered with a tarp and tied down for the 365 mile journey north. The family again was headed for another unforgettable summer at Blueberry Lake.
Aaron did whatever was necessary to keep the family together, from getting part-time jobs when times were tough to buying all the best toys he could afford for birthdays and Christmas. His family always came first, and that will always be remembered about him.
After retiring from teaching and having had his fill of life around the big cities of southern Wisconsin, he returned to his Dodge County roots. Aaron and Shirley settled back in Clyman, eventually buying a home in the small, rural village where they were married.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Shirley of Clyman and his children, Curt (Holly) of Cheyenne, Wyo., Luke of Ladysmith, Vin (Veronica) of Upper Marlboro, Md., Theresa of East Troy, Aaron Jr. of Watertown and Nick of Clyman. He is also survived by his sister, Carol (William "Bud"-deceased) Gahlman and Ken Klink, both of Juneau. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Matthew, Brandon and Joey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Florian "Jack" and his sister, Karen (Quinn-deceased) Zingsheim.
A public service will not be held. A private family observance will be held at a later date.
The family thanks nurses and staff who cared tremendously for Aaron at Watertown Regional Medical Center, Highland House Assisted Living in Watertown and Rainbow Hospice Care in Watertown.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home in Hustisford is assisting the family with the services.