Viola I. (Schlafer) Herther

February 5, 1927 - April 27, 2021
Hartland, WI - Viola I. Herther (nee Schlafer) age 94 of Hartland passed away on Tuesday, April, 27, 2021 with family at her side. She was born on February 5, 1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Elmer and Isabel Schlafer.
She is the beloved wife of the late Merlin whom she married on August 16, 1947. Loving mom of Lois (Richard) Jagow, Pearl (Daryl) Pernat, Arlene (the late Daniel) Lang, Carol (Roger Jr.) Weber, Donna (Daniel II) Savatski and the late Joan Herther.
Proud grandma of James (Dana), Randy (Leslie), Rebecca (Jeff), Cheryl (Dan), Matthew, Mark (Kate), April (Doug), David (Jeanine), Andrew, Denise (Jacob), Daniel (Nicole), Holly (Kris), Kyle (Kristin), Jessie (Matt), Katie (Jeremy), Crystal (Adam), Daniel III (Katie) and Gary and the late Craig and Michael. Adoring great grandma of 38. Dear sister of Gerald Schlafer. Sister in law of Sylvia, Caroline and Joyce Herther.
Viola had a fondness for quilting, crocheting, gardening, playing cards and raising chickens. She especially had the most memorable times with her family often cooking and making donuts for them to share.
A visitation will take place at Shimon Funeral Home on Tuesday, May, 4, 2021 from 11 am until time of funeral at 1 pm. Interment to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.