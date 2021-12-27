Frederick W. "Fritz" Kegler

Waterloo, WI - Frederick (Fritz) William Kegler was called to heaven December 23, 2021. Fritz was born July 3, 1935 the son of William & Meta (Borck) Kegler. He grew up on a dairy farm in the Town of York. He attended St. John's Lutheran school and graduated from Waterloo High School in 1953. After high school he worked on the family farm until being employed at Perry Printing Corporation.
On April 16, 1955 he married the best thing in his life LaVern Heiman. They enjoyed 38 years of marriage before LaVern's passing in 1993. They are survived by their two sons Allan (Jo Lynn) of Waterloo and Thomas (Jessica) of Uxbridge, Massachusetts; and grandchildren Erin (Ted) Starck of Seattle, Washington and Billy (Nya) Kegler of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and their daughter Jamila.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brothers-in-law Norman & Adeline Riege, Bob & Ardis Hein, Gerald & Margie Hein, and Gerald & Bernie Goehl. And later in life his special friend, Rose Fandrey.
A member of the Waterloo Snow Mobile Club Fritz rode for many years and in 1992 took a snow mobiling trip to Yellowstone. Throughout, Fritz's life was full with Al and Tom's activities, bowling, travel, card club, and always the one to entertain the occasional mock wedding.
Fritz was a fixture in Waterloo and could be seen at all sporting events as well as sitting in his pride and joy, his red truck on the four corners of Waterloo, maybe even awake!
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. Chris Esmay presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com
