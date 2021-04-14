Melvin F. "Red" Schulz

August 2, 1941 - April 12, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Melvin F. Schulz (Red), 79, of Waterloo, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Highland House in Waterloo.
Red was born on August 2, 1941 at the family farm in the town of Portland son of Walter and Augusta (Yerges) Schulz. He grew up in the Waterloo area. He spent a majority of his working career as a switchboard technician for AT&T and was stationed at Oscar Meyer. Red was extremely proud of his land, cherishing the history of the family legacy. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Red enjoyed mentoring numerous next generation outdoors people and sharing his knowledge and expertise with them. He also cherished spending as much time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Waterloo Gun Club and a member of the ATA as well.
Red is survived by children Mike Schulz and Barbara Voogd. His grandchildren: Owen (Melissa) Schulz, Cole (Kimberly Schwarz) Schulz, and Hannah Voogd. Great-grandchildren: Autumn Jezzabell and Dominic Frederick. His siblings Irene (Mike) McNamee, Kenneth (LaVerne) Schulz, Lucille (Peter) Gross, Marion (Ronald) Dahlke, Lorraine (Bill) Blaschka, Loretta (Joe) Brunell, and Claudia (Cliff) Butzine. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Augusta, brother Herbert, nephew Arnold Schulz, and many friends.
A Memorial Service for Red will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday April 17, 2021 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. A public visitation will be held at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church on Saturday April 17, 2021 from 11:00 am until time of service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.