Lois E. (Frick) Hering

November 15, 1929 - September 13, 2021
Watertown, WI - Lois E. Hering went to be with her Lord on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was born in Clay Center, Kansas on November 15, 1929, to Rev. Martin and Selda (Brauer) Frick. Her father was a Lutheran minister. Lois grew up in Pontiac and Tinley Park, IL. At the age of 11 she moved to Chicago, IL (St. Andrew Lutheran Church and School).
Lois married Robert in Chicago, Illinois on April 15, 1951. They were blessed with four children - Kathy, who lives at The Heritage Homes in Watertown, WI; Tim (Amy) Oklahoma City, OK; Tom (Linda) Grafton, WI; and Pastor John (June), Garland, TX. Their family has also been blessed with fourteen grandchildren (spouses) and twenty (soon to be twenty-one) great-grandchildren. Their children and grandchildren, all of whom love and serve the Lord, have spread out and live across the country.
Lois and Bob met in the 6th grade at St. Andrew's Lutheran. Shortly after they were married, they moved to Naperville, IL and in 1958, moved to Oklahoma City, OK, where Bob continued his work with the Western Electric Company and where they raised their family, mostly living in Bethany, OK. Lois was a committed housewife and homemaker and enjoyed serving her Savior by teaching precious young souls about Jesus in Sunday School and assisting with the altar guild. Bob and Lois moved to The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, MN in the late 2000's and then finally moved to the Heritage Homes in Watertown, WI in 2018. Kathy has lived with or near them her entire life.
The words of Job 23:11 "My feet have closely followed His steps" aptly describe Lois. Bob often described her as the joy of his life on earth and a mother who pointed their family to their Savior, Jesus Christ, and to their eternal home in heaven. She knew, even as she taught her family to know, that "I am Jesus' little lamb."
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 304 N. 6th Street in Watertown, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Rev. Timothy Mueller will share God's message of grace and peace. Interment will immediately follow the service at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Lutheran Home Association or to WELS Christian Aid and Relief. The family would like to especially thank the staffs of The Heritage Homes and of Rainbow Hospice Care for their support and compassion for Lois. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.