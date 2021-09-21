Beverly A. (Propp) Mallow

Ixonia, WI - Beverly A. Mallow, Ixonia, passed away on September 20, 2021 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Beverly was born to Leonard and Nellie Propp on October 17, 1933 in the Town of Granville, Wisconsin. On July 17, 1954, she was married to Rodell Mallow at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc.
Beverly and Rodell farmed in the Town of Ixonia for 40 years.
Survivors include daughter, Karen (Craig) LeRoy, grandson, Jake (Jamie) LeRoy and great-grandson, Jackson LeRoy; son, David (Diane) Mallow, granddaughter, Karmen Mallow and grandson, Chris (Lauren) Mallow; son, Brian Mallow; son, Jeff (Julie) Mallow, granddaughters, April (Eric) Jensen, Trista (Travis) Born, great-granddaughter, Bristol Born, granddaughter, Jerrica (Parker) Ludeking, and grandson, Doug Mallow (Mandi Hunkins); son, Bruce (Karen) Mallow, grandson, Calvin Mallow and granddaughter, Maddie Mallow (Caleb Malchow); son, Joe (Karen) Mallow, granddaughter, Ann Mallow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodell, on January 12, 2021.
At the request of the deceased, a private family gathering will be held at a future date. If anyone wishes, memorials would be appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice, Rainbow Hospice, or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
