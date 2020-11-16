April 28, 1929 - November 13, 2020
Waterloo, WI - Roberta J. Weber, 91, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 28, 1929 in Beloit, the Daughter of Fred and Floy (Bennett) Pann. She married the love of her life Royce Weber on November 25, 1950 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Chur in Waterloo and the couple enjoyed 43 years of marriage until his passing in 1993. She was the first in her family to finish and graduate from high school graduating from Waterloo High School. Roberta was a lifelong active member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church where she served with L.W.M.S and Thursday night bible class. She worked at Jim's Cheese Pantry for 35 years before retiring at the age of 84. In her free time she enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, and collecting and trying new recipes. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Ann Weber; Steven Weber; Joel Weber, Douglas Weber, Leslie Weber; and Paul (Sharon) Weber. 6 grandchildren: Erin; Ryan; Marc (Angie); Tony; Ben; Kerri (Craig); 5 Great-Grandchildren: Cal; Drake; Cooper; Emerson; and Archer. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Roberta was the last surviving member of her family; she is preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Austin, 2 daughter-in-laws Cathy and Cindy, 3 brothers, and 5 sisters.
A funeral service for Roberta will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, November, 19, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Memorials in Roberta's honor to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church or the Austin Weber Scholarship fund would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.