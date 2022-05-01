September 16, 1951 - April 27, 2022
Watertown, WI - David G. Wolff passed away, at the age of 70, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, with his wife Mary by his side.
David George Wolff was born in Madison, WI on September 16, 1951. He was adopted by George and Gertrude (Cowles) Wolff. He married Mary (Christian) on May 25, 1975 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon.
David graduated from Watertown High School in 1970. In 1975, he earned a journalism degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Upon graduation David received a scholarship to attend Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, CA. After completing his studies, David and Mary returned to Watertown. David started his long career in journalism at the Watertown Daily Times as a photojournalist and City Editor. Following that he worked for other publishing companies traveling around the country writing articles for golf and construction trade magazines. Always one to be busy David decided to work as a substitute teacher during his retirement. He got to know so many amazing students and staff in the Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown school districts.
He is survived by his wife Mary Wolff of Watertown; three children: Jamie (Dennis) Klubertanz of Lake Mills, WI, Jessica (Zachary) Barber of Monona, WI, Sarah (Adam) Davidson of Oconomowoc, WI; grandchildren: Olivia, Mckenna and Jackson Klubertanz, Joseph, Norah and Alexandra Barber, and Kaliona and Finn Davidson.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Abigail Wolff.
There were many joys in his life, the greatest being spending time with his beloved grandchildren and family. He was a great father, husband, and friend. He was wholeheartedly a Wisconsin sports fan. David loved the solitude of northern Wisconsin and cherished his fishing trips with friends at the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage and the annual family vacation at Round Lake in Hayward.
David loved spending time biking, golfing and reading books about the military, history and exploration. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he ushered and served on several committees throughout the years.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Watertown, Wisconsin with Rev. Carina Schiltz officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials in David's name may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or a charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.