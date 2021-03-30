July 11, 1949 - March 25, 2021
Watertown, WI - Michael Thomas Cowen was born on July 11, 1949 to his parents Patrick and Ann Cowen, he was the oldest of ten kids. He is survived in death by eight of his siblings: Karen Maasch (Ted), Chris Woolever (Bill), Pat Cowen (Barb), Mary Thiessen (Mike), Colleen Serra, Virginia Cowen, Theresa Kruse (John), Craig Cowen. Four of his children: Jennifer Stanton (John), John Cowen, Emily Lehmann (Joe), Kelsey Cowen (Berto). Seven of his grandchildren: Thomas Stanton, Owen Stanton, Erick Frey, Aaron Stanton, Devin Frey, Taylor Frey, Mason Romero. And his son in law Walter Frey, and sister-in-law Lois Cowen. Along with many other family members and friends.
Michael Thomas Cowen passed away on March 25, 2021.
He is preceded into death by his parents: Pat and Ann Cowen, brother: Denny Cowen, daughter: Wendy Frey, granddaughter: Lylah Miller, along with many other relatives and friends.
Mike was married to Beverly Cowen (Harvey) for 40 yrs. before he met the love of his life Judy Bickel. Judy and Mike have been together since 2013.
Mike enjoyed many things in life, such as spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, playing cards, bowling, singing karaoke, camping, going on cruises, and making people smile.
Mike was a very proud CPL E4 Marine that served as an air traffic controller from January 1968 - May 1975 during the Vietnam War.
In lieu of flowers, please send any monetary donations to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Mike received his cancer treatments from the UW Cancer Center in Johnson Creek, so if you choose to donate to them, that is a great option as well.
Mike's family plans to have a celebration of life on July 11, 2021. The time/place are yet to be determined. To request more information on when and where the celebration of life will take place please email: MikeCowenCelebrationofLife@yahoo.com. There will not be a visitation as Mike is being cremated.