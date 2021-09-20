Marjorie Dale (Hadaller) Bos Sep 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save October 23, 1947 - September 1, 2021Ave Maria, FL - Marjorie attend Watertown , WI public schools.Went on to attend a lab tech school in Beaver Dam.On 9/15/67 Marjorie married Gary Bos and relocated to Illinois.Marjorie worked at a private clinic for 6 years before Gary's job transfers sent them on numerous relocations to different states.In GA Marjorie worked at a travel agency hence her world travels started.Europe was her favorite destination.Once last move took her to Ave Maria, FL.In 2019 Marjorie developed ra and spend her remaining years with mobility issuesAfter a brief hospital stay Marjorie passed away on 9/1/21.After cremation Marjorie will return to Watertown for burial. To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Bos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you