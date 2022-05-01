James A. "Jim" Schmidt

Watertown, WI - James "Jim" A. Schmidt passed away unexpectedly at home, at the age of 56, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Jim was born in Milwaukee on March 24, 1966. He was the son of Holly Howland of Oconomowoc. He grew up in Oconomowoc and graduated from Oconomowoc High School. On October 2, 1992, he married Cindy Lassig of Waukesha. He and Cindy have two sons, Brian and Charlie.
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He took a lot of joy in coaching and officiating youth sports in Watertown. Jim spent several years working as a machinist for CNC Solutions in Johnson Creek, WI, where he manufactured steel. Jim also worked for Sjoberg Tool & Manufacturing.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy of Watertown; children Brian (Kelly) Schmidt of Watertown and Charlie of Watertown; three brothers, Lee Christopherson of Ashippun, Pete Christopherson of Opelika Alabama, and Jake (Heather) Schmidt of Oconomowoc; and fathers; Brian (Suzy) Schmidt of St. Lucie Florida, and Larry Christopherson of Ashippun. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Holly.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home, with Pastor Dwayne Morris of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.