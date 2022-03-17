Patricia Kilburg

Ripon, WI - Patricia Ann Kilburg, 68, Ripon, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at her home with her husband and mother by her side. Patti was born on August 26, 1953 in Baraboo, WI to Lowell and Saffia (Simonson) Page. She graduated from Watertown High School and went to MATC for accounting. Patti married Gerald Kilburg on April 7, 1973 in Lowell, WI. She was employed as a secretary at the National Forensic League in Ripon from 1995-2009. Patti was a cub scout leader, a member of the Rosendale-Brandon Players Theater Group, and was active in cancer walks. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Rosendale as a deaconist, choir member and Sunday school director/teacher.
She is survived by her mother Saffia Page, Ripon; loving husband, Gerald of Ripon; children: Jay (Lindsey) Kilburg, Oshkosh, Shannon Kilburg, North Fond du Lac, Tristan (Samantha) Kilburg, Rosendale; Grandchildren: Xander, Mason, Logan and Evelyn. She is preceded in death by her father Lowell Page, in-laws Ray, Lois, Randy, and Pamela Kilburg, niece/Goddaughter, Michelle Lynn Kilburg.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00am at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Skogen Rd, Cambridge, WI 53523. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 until the time of the service. For those who cannot make the funeral, the family will be planning a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Patti loved her extended family and will be extremely missed. Dementia may take the body and mind but it cannot take the love that she gave in her 68 years. In lieu of flowers memorials will be directed to research cures for dementia and cancer.