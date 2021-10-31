October 27, 2021
Appleton, WI - Captain Peter David Roug, 62, of Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 27, 2021 after a brief battle with illness due to long term health complications.
Peter was born on November 27, 1958 in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin to first generation immigrants from Denmark, Kirsten and John Roug. A graduate of Oconomowoc High School and Youth Cadet of the Civil Air ll LLC Patrol, he later went on to study at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University earning a Master's Degree in Aeronautical Engineering and license to pilot commercial aircraft.
After university, he began a career as a Flight Officer for Air Wisconsin and later a Captain for United Airlines. After serving for 25 years, he retired from his duties as a pilot and flight captain. He then went on to focus his entrepreneurial business endeavors, founding Shiny Car and the Finishing Touch in the early 1990s, and Float Light in 2017.
In 1984 during his time serving as a Flight Officer, Peter met Jan Lupton at Baltimore Washington International Airport and shortly thereafter had their first date on a twin engine Cessna, piloted by Peter. They were wed on August 10, 1985, having two children, Jonathan and Kristopher.
Peter lived a truly remarkable life; he was the captain of his family and businesses just as he was during his time as a captain piloting aircraft. He helped shape and mentor several lives, especially his wife and children. His determination to solve the most challenging problems brought him personal success and fulfillment, and respect among his peers, dozens of close personal friends, and colleagues.
For those who knew Peter, his legacy will live on, and he will be sadly missed. He will be remembered by his charismatic, friendly personality and his unique sense of humor. He was an enthusiast of classic cars, especially his 1968 Chevy Camaro, and had a love of space and the cosmos. Peter was a 'Trekkie' before it became cool, regularly watching and rewatching one of his favorite shows, 'Star Trek: The Next Generation.' As his wife Jan was saying goodbye to him, while in the process of passing, in true Star Trek fashion, he boarded his starship to boldly go where no man has gone before.
"I can safely say that to know him, was to love him. And to love him, was to know him... Those who knew him, loved him, while those who did not know him, loved him from afar." - Data
Peter was a loving son, father, husband, leader, and friend. He will be joining his mother and father, Kirsten and John, among the cosmos, along with a close mother-like figure Doris Miller, and all of his loving pets.
He is survived by his wife, and lifelong soulmate, Jan; two sons, Jonathan (Jessie) and Kristopher; his oldest granddaughter Colette, who was like a daughter to him; as well as grandchildren Nevaeh and Noah. Peter is further survived his brother Tony and his two daughters, Karin and Elise, and their mother Terri. He is even further survived by his lifelong family friend Donelle Bart, and his many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins across the Atlantic in Denmark.
Family and friends may join in the Celebration of Life at High Cliff Event Center, 5095 Golf Course Rd, Sherwood, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The Roug family would like to extend their sincere thanks to family and friends for the loving support they have received. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.