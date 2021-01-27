July 30, 1953 - January 22, 2021
Watertown, WI - Richard P. Saucedo, 67, of Watertown, passed away January 22, 2021 at his home.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Pastor Steve Steele officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Due to the pandemic the number of people able to attend the service will be limited. At this time we are reserving the service for family and close friends. A private burial for the immediate family will take place at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery in Johnson Creek at a later date. Memorials to the family would be appreciated. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Richard Saucedo was born July 30, 1953 in Crystal City, TX, son of Gumecindo and Aurora (Perez) Saucedo. He graduated from Crystal City High School in 1972 and moved to Northern Wisconsin, eventually settling in Watertown. There he met and married his former wife, Elizabeth R. Vogel (Padron) and together had their daughter Ashley and son, Aaron. While growing up his children attended elementary school at St. Bernard's where he was a parishioner and beloved playground supervisor for many years. He worked at Sealy Mattress for 22 years until they closed their doors. He moved on to Menasha/Applied Molded products for a short time until they too closed. In 2001 he started his final adventure as a CNC operator with Fisher Barton, retiring in December of 2020 after 20 years of loyal service.
Richard loved nature and fishing, wanting to be outdoors as much as possible. He was good with his hands and was always tinkering around the house. He enjoyed playing sports with his kids and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Above all he loved to joke around, always wanting to put a smile on everyone's face. His ultimate pride and joy were his two children Aaron and Ashley.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Ashley (Tom Falkner) Saucedo of Eau Claire; former wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth Vogel of Eau Claire; siblings Concha (Hector) Trevino, Cristina Campos, Elida Saenz, Janie Saucedo, Rosa Saucedo, Gumecindo Saucedo Jr., Magarita (Johnny) Maldonado and Hector Saucedo; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Richard is preceded in death by his son, Aaron Saucedo; parents; brother, Oscar Saucedo; brother-in-law, Guy Lenius.