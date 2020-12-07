June 29, 1945 - November 6, 2020
Billings, MT - Janet E. Wilson age 75 passed away on Friday Nov. 6, 2020 in Billings, MT. She was born June 29, 1945 in Watertown to Arnold and Edna (Rabbach) Ohrmundt. Janet was a 1963 graduate of Watertown High School. She graduated from MATC Madison as a licensed Practical Nurse. She is survived by her husband William - Billings, MT., her siblings Jo Ann Moldenhauer, Watertown, Judith (Gary) Schwefel, Lebanon and Kenneth (Marlene) Ohrmundt, Pewaukee. A grandson Mason Smith, nieces, nephews and cousins. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Tiffany Smith and two nephews.