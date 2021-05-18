June 11, 1972 - May 14, 2021
Hubertus, WI - MIchele "Shelly" L. Kind (nee Zubke) age 48 of Hubertus passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
She is the cherished wife of Dennis. Loving mom of Derrick (Angie) Slinger, Mitchell, Mason and Collin Kind. Proud grandma of Weston and Madilynn Slinger.
She was born on June 11, 1972 in Hartford, Wisconsin to Howard and Patricia (nee Brooks) Zubke. She is the dear sister of Craig (Lisa), Carmen (Mike), Tim and Jaime. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Shelly, a graduate of Bethany Lutheran School of Hustisford and then in 1990 from Hustisford High School went on to Milwaukee Area Technical College graduating with a degree in Medical Lab Technician. Later on Shelly found her way to the food industry working for Aldi in Hartford and West Bend and later as a manager for the Watertown and Germantown store. She is a veteran of the Navy National Guard where she proudly served.
Shelly was an avid fisher on both ice and open water as well as enjoyed deer hunting and most happy spending time with her family.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford. The funeral will take place on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church, 1025 Peace Lutheran Dr., Hartford at 11 a.m. friends may visit at church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Hustisford Village Cemetery. Memorials to the family or charity of choice.