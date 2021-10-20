JoAnn Margelofsky

June 9, 1945 - October 14, 2021
Hustisford, WI - JoAnn H. Margelofsky, age 76 of Hustisford, passed away at home on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
JoAnn Helen Schuster was born on June 9, 1945 in Woodland to Waldemar and Norma (Baumann) Schuster. She went to Woodland Grade School and was a 1963 graduate of Hartford Union High School. After graduation, JoAnn worked at Mercury Marine in Beaver Dam and Fond du Lac in the packing department. On September 11, 1965, JoAnn married William "Bill" Margelofsky in Woodland, Wisconsin and on June 5, 1967 their son, Troy, was born. She spent most of her career at Dodge County Dairy Testing as a lab technician and then for Nancy's Notions before retiring. Bill and JoAnn built a home on the Rock River at Woods Bridge south of Horicon and lived there for 31 years.
JoAnn enjoyed gardening, especially growing and drying flowers and making arrangements and wreaths with them. She also enjoyed canning all the fruits and vegetables that she grew. Fishing for salmon on Lake Michigan with Bill, on their boat "Willy Won" was one of her favorite activities. JoAnn was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon.
After retirement, JoAnn and Bill moved to the Northwoods, building a home in the Chequamegon National Forest. JoAnn worked part time for a private family on Trout Lake and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Boulder Junction. In 2017, Bill and JoAnn moved back to Hustisford.
JoAnn is survived by her son, Troy (Sandie) Brick-Margelofsky of Dodgeville; brother, Tom (Colleen) Schuster; sisters, Karen (Ron) Schoephoester and Marlene Schauer; brothers-in-law, Robert (Nancy) Margelofsky, David (Sandy) Margelofsky, DuWayne (Sandy) Margelofsky, Chuck Knueppel; sister-in-law, Beverly Schuster; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill on April 18, 2021; parents; brother, Ron Schuster; sister-in-law, Marlene Knueppel; brother-in-law, Bill Schauer; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for JoAnn will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 505 North Palmatory St., Horicon, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Inurnment will take place at Woodland Cemetery.
If desired, memorials in JoAnn's name may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
