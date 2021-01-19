September 20, 1990 - January 18, 2021
Watertown, WI - Nicholas "Nick" J. Adam, 30, of Watertown, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at his home after a decade-long struggle with addiction.
Nicholas James Adam was born on September 20, 1990 in Watertown, the son of James and Maryann (nee Zubke) Adam. He was a student at Watertown High School and most recently employed at MasterMold in Johnson Creek. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father, video games, EDM, and anime.
Nick is survived by heartbroken parents, James and Maryann Adam of Watertown; sisters Jennifer (Dante) Houston and Lisa (Patrick Goesch) Adam, both of Milwaukee; his nieces and nephews Annalise, Gianna, James, Rose, and Benjamin; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved cat Diamond. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and sister, Stephanie Adam.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. A special thank you to Dr. Haggart with Jefferson County Human Services, who Nick believed truly cared. If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, please get help. Call 1-800-662-HELP. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.